WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 6,821 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,917,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

