Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

