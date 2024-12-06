Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

NASDAQ COO opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

