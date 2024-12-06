Wells Fargo & Company Files Current Report with the SEC

On December 3, 2024, Wells Fargo & Company submitted a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), detailing important information. The report indicates that the company issued $2,500,000,000 Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due December 3, 2035, under the Medium-Term Notes, Series W. The purpose of this filing is to officially document the issuance.
Included in the filing are two key documents related to the issuance: the form of Note pertaining to the issuance and the opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP concerning the Notes. These exhibits are part of Wells Fargo’s registration statement on Form S-3, filed with the SEC.
For more detailed information, interested parties can access the complete filing on the SEC’s website or through Wells Fargo & Company’s investor relations portal.
This news article is based on the official Form 8-K filed by Wells Fargo & Company with the SEC on December 3, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Wells Fargo & Company’s 8K filing here.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype