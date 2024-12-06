Wells Fargo & Company Files Current Report with the SEC

On December 3, 2024, Wells Fargo & Company submitted a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), detailing important information. The report indicates that the company issued $2,500,000,000 Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due December 3, 2035, under the Medium-Term Notes, Series W. The purpose of this filing is to officially document the issuance.

Included in the filing are two key documents related to the issuance: the form of Note pertaining to the issuance and the opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP concerning the Notes. These exhibits are part of Wells Fargo’s registration statement on Form S-3, filed with the SEC.

The emergence of this report sheds light on the recent financial activities and strategic decisions made by Wells Fargo & Company. It serves as a transparent communication to shareholders and the public regarding the company’s actions and financial standing.

For more detailed information, interested parties can access the complete filing on the SEC’s website or through Wells Fargo & Company’s investor relations portal.

This news article is based on the official Form 8-K filed by Wells Fargo & Company with the SEC on December 3, 2024.

