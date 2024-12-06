Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 980,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,465,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.81.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total transaction of $2,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,539,110.22. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,839 shares of company stock worth $6,718,965 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $270.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

