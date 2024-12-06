Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.14 Billion Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,870,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.92% of American Electric Power worth $2,141,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

