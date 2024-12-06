Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.48 Billion Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,476,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

