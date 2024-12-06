Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $14.43 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,429,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of American Water Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.10 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

