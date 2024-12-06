Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 105,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in nVent Electric by 143.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 101.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 180,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

