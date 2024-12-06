Wedgewood Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 2.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 472.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.97 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.