Wedbush Has Bullish Forecast for Salesforce Q1 Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $361.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total value of $5,019,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

