Wedbush Comments on Zscaler’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $205.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

