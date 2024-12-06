WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Still a Buy?

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 103,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 470,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

WBTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

