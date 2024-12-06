Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after purchasing an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,642,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,129,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $129.66 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

