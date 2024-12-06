Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.36 and last traded at $79.15. 166,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 900,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Weatherford International Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Weatherford International by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

