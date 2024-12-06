Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires Shares of 157,059 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 6.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 308.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,880.65. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,381 shares of company stock worth $16,140,023 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.64 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.33.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

