Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 1,262 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,900 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 285,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 76,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,597,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,035,313,000 after purchasing an additional 613,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,540,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UPS opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

