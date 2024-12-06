Wahed Invest LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.