Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 171361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Bank of America raised their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,428.20. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,396.05. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 271.4% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

