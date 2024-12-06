Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $157.29 and last traded at $159.38. Approximately 1,118,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,797,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vistra by 20.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vistra by 351.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

