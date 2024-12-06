Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acelyrin by 58,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLRN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

