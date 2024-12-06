Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

