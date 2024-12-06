Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.71.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META opened at $608.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $317.04 and a one year high of $619.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $578.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.57, for a total transaction of $214,995.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,715.45. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $459,405.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,197,043.71. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,160 shares of company stock worth $81,611,223 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

