Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 93.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Helen Golding bought 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,820.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,390.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

