Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,040 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

