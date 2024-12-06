Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Sells 344 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BlackLine by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $145,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,732. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,575. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on BL

BlackLine Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BL opened at $62.91 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.90.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.