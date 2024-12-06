Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 303 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172 shares in the company, valued at $92,588. The trade was a 68.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.8 %

About Northrim BanCorp

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $473.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.81. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

