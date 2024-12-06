Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 23,993 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the period. World Kinect makes up 2.9% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WKC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in World Kinect by 369.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WKC stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

World Kinect announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

