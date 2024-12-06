Vienna Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vienna Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $71.87 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,016.02. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock worth $1,972,588,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

