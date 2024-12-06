Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Vision One Management Partners LP

Vision One Management Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,568,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,824 shares during the quarter. Vestis comprises approximately 15.9% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vision One Management Partners LP’s holdings in Vestis were worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vestis by 223.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,593 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,631,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,413 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,486,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Vestis by 22.7% during the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,330,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $16.30 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Vestis had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $684.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

