Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 104,507 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,507 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,190. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

