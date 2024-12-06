Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

