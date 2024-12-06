Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNSL opened at $498.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

