Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 75.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 335.2% during the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

