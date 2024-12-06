Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,671 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BECN

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,790. The trade was a 22.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $725,796.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $1,812,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.