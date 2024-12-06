Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58,178 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 244.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,939.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.89%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

