Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $261.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $207.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEEV. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.32.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $165.12 and a 12-month high of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.61.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,133,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

