Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veeva Systems traded as high as $258.93 and last traded at $250.25, with a volume of 781018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.23.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,770,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average is $202.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

