Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.

Shares of VEEV opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.61. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $165.12 and a 1 year high of $240.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

