Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $557.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $417.46 and a 12-month high of $559.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

