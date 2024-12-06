Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 246.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO opened at $282.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $219.24 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.40 and its 200-day moving average is $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.