Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Stock Price Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.04. Approximately 196,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 370,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRRR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 187,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 337.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

