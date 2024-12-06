United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,514,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 210,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,392,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $767.86.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $854.99 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.43 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $832.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

