Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.65. Unisys shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 376,958 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Unisys Trading Down 19.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 7.9% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 253,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 188,630 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

