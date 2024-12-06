Unisys Corporation Appoints Michael M. Thomson as Chief Executive Officer

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) recently announced a significant leadership change in a Form 8-K current report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On December 5, 2024, the Board of Directors of Unisys Corporation made key decisions regarding executive leadership at the company.

Michael M. Thomson has been promoted to the positions of Chief Executive Officer and President of Unisys Corporation, effective April 1, 2025. Thomson will also join the company’s Board of Directors. This move comes as Peter M. Altabef, the current Chair of the Board and CEO, is set to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2025, to focus solely on his duties as Chair of the Board.

Thomson, aged 56, has an extensive history with Unisys, having served as President and Chief Operating Officer since May 2022. Prior to these roles, he held key positions within the company, including Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Senior Vice President. His previous experience includes roles at Towers Watson & Co., Towers Perrin, and RCN Corporation.

In connection with Thomson’s promotion, Unisys Corporation entered into an agreement with him on December 5, 2024, outlining his compensation package. This includes an annual base salary of $800,000, an annual target bonus of 120% of earned base salary under the company’s Executive Variable Compensation Plan, and eligibility for equity awards at future grant cycles.

As part of the transition, Peter M. Altabef, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer, entered into a Transition Agreement and General Release with the company. Upon his departure as CEO, Altabef will receive benefits specified in his existing agreement with Unisys and any outstanding awards under the long-term incentive plans.

Both Thomson and Altabef have expressed their commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of leadership at Unisys. The company’s full-year revenue growth and non-GAAP operating profit margin guidance for 2024 remain unchanged, as stated in its third-quarter earnings announcement on October 29, 2024.

For more detailed information on the appointment of Michael M. Thomson as the new CEO of Unisys Corporation, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full text of the Offer Letter and the Transition Agreement, which will be included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024.

In adherence to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Unisys Corporation has provided all necessary disclosures and statements related to the executive appointments and agreements outlined in the Form 8-K filing.

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Interested parties are advised to refer to Unisys Corporation’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding these forward-looking statements.

Unisys is a renowned global technology solutions company that assists leading organizations worldwide in achieving breakthroughs through innovative solutions in cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics, and enterprise computing. With a history of over 150 years, Unisys continues to empower its clients to challenge boundaries and unleash their full potential.

