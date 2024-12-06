Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.79.

Shares of ULTA opened at $392.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 95.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

