UiPath’s (PATH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 14,384,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

