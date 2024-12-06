UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 4,229,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,435,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in UiPath by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

