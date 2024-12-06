UBS Group Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

