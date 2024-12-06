Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 446,800 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,800 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.94% of Carvana worth $339,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,656 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $63,767,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $39,997,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $255.73 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $268.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25,598.60 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,010,305. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,484,640. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,097,063 shares of company stock worth $393,287,959 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

